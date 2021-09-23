MP Shawkat beats up businessman for ‘not allowing him to overtake’

A member of parliament (Jatiya Sangsad) allegedly beat up a fish trader in Patharghata, Barguna, for not allowing the MP’s motorcade to overtake him. The incident took place on the premises of Sheikh Russel Stadium on Wednesday.

The lawmaker is Showkat Hasanur Rahman alias Rimon from Barguna-2 (Bamna-Patharghata-Betagi) constituency.

The victim, businessman Nazrul Islam, is organising secretary of Patharghata BFDC Fish Wholesalers Association and former president of Patharghata pourashava’s ward 8 no. unit of Bangladesh Chhatra League.