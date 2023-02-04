JU student assaults security staff for stopping his car

Deepta Debnath told the security guard on duty at the time that, “I pay money for my education. Then why not let me enter campus with the car?"

According to security office sources, the guards are instructed by the administration to not allow the students to enter the campus with their own cars.

In this regard, the security personnel said, “We had an instruction from the administration to not allow vehicles inside the campus on Friday. At one point of the heated argument, they got furious over the incident and started abusing and beating me," he said.