So many people laid down their lives not for only an election or vote: Asif Mahmud

Asif Mahmud said, "The one-point demand of this mass uprising was the downfall of the autocratic Sheikh Hasina and the abolition of the fascism. By abolishing the fascism, we clearly understand that Bangladesh's institutions have been driven through fascism. All institutions have been left in a dire state."

"Financial institutions have been destroyed. From this viewpoint, we believe that the process of reform is very important. No one has given their life just for an election or vote. We estimate that over 2,000 people have been martyred and more than 20,000 injured," he added.

Saying that the families of martyrs and the injured are also calling for reforms, Asif Mahmud said, "The clear mandate of this government is to carry out the reform activities. You are aware that our commissions have been working for about three months; they will present their proposals. Then, we will talk to the stakeholders and implement the reform activities before moving towards an election."