So many people laid down their lives not for only an election or vote: Asif Mahmud
Youth and sports and local government, rural development, and cooperatives adviser Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain has said so many people have not sacrificed their lives for just an election or vote.
He made the remark on Wednesday morning while talking to newspersons after distributing winter clothes among the helpless and underprivileged people at Baliadangi Upazila Parishad Hall in Thakurgaon.
Asif Mahmud said, "The one-point demand of this mass uprising was the downfall of the autocratic Sheikh Hasina and the abolition of the fascism. By abolishing the fascism, we clearly understand that Bangladesh's institutions have been driven through fascism. All institutions have been left in a dire state."
"Financial institutions have been destroyed. From this viewpoint, we believe that the process of reform is very important. No one has given their life just for an election or vote. We estimate that over 2,000 people have been martyred and more than 20,000 injured," he added.
Saying that the families of martyrs and the injured are also calling for reforms, Asif Mahmud said, "The clear mandate of this government is to carry out the reform activities. You are aware that our commissions have been working for about three months; they will present their proposals. Then, we will talk to the stakeholders and implement the reform activities before moving towards an election."
When it was reported that the injured persons in Thakurgaon are not receiving government assistance, adviser Asif Mahmud said, "I have talked to some of the injured people in Thakurgaon. I have also talked to those working as representatives here. We have arranged to contact the people responsible for the July Shaheed Smriti Foundation regarding how to provide further assistance for the treatment of the injured. I hope that in the future, these issues will be resolved."
Asif Mahmud further said, "We want to build Bangladesh the way the people want. We aim to develop each institution so that it can function in a people-friendly manner."
During this event, Mohammad Mamun Biswas, executive engineer of the local government engineering department (LGED) Thakurgaon office, additional Deputy Commissioner Sardar Mostafa Shahin, additional superintendent of police Liza Begum, and Baliyadangi upazila nirbahi officer Palash Kumar Debnath also delivered speeches.