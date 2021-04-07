Municipality mayor among 13 injured in explosion

At least 13 people, including the mayor and councilor of Mirkadim pourasava (municipality) in Munshiganj, were injured in an explosion at around 8:30 pm on Tuesday.

Nine of them have been sent to Dhaka Medical College in critical condition.

The injured are claiming that the incident took place due to the blast of a bomb thrown by miscreants while the investigating police said it could occur from gas leakage.

The injured are Mirkadim pourasava mayor Abdus Salam, 55, his wife Kanan Begum, 40, panel mayor Rahim Badsha, 45, Aulad Hossain, 42, Tajul Islam, 25, Moinuddin, 44, Mosharraf Hossain, 42, Shyamal Das, 45, Panna Miah, 50, Kalu Miah, 40, Idris Ali, 50, Md Sohail, 52 and Dwin Islam, 40.