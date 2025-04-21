Allowances for elderly, widow, disabled and underprivileged communities to increase by Tk 50 to 150

In the upcoming 2025-26 fiscal year, the allowance amounts under eight ongoing programmes within the social safety net sector will be increased. The allowances for the elderly, widows, persons with disabilities, Bede (nomad group) and other marginalised groups will be raised by Tk 50 to 150 in order to improve their living standard.

According to decisions made in a recent meeting of the Advisory Council Committee on social safety net programmes held at the secretariat preparations are being undertaken to reorganise the social safety sector for the next fiscal year. The meeting was chaired by Salehuddin Ahmed, economic adviser and chair of the committee.

As part of initiatives aimed at improving the living standards of tea workers, a new decision has been taken to provide monthly stipends for their children. Most of the allowance distribution will be implemented under the ministry of social welfare.

However, the overall budget allocation for this sector is set to decrease. While the current fiscal year’s allocation for the social safety net sector stands at Tk 1360.26 billion, the ministry of finance plans to reduce this to Tk 1200 billion in the upcoming fiscal year.