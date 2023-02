The body of a police constable was recovered by law enforcers from a plantation of Mahogany trees in Mymensingh’s Sadar upazila’s Kolpa area, reports UNB.

The deceased, Saddam Hossain, 27, was the son of freedom fighter Rezaul Karim of Bagher Kanda village.

He was a constable posted with the Sunamganj district police in Sylhet, who had recently come home on vacation.