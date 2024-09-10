2 allegedly tortured to death by law enforcements in Gaibandha

Two persons were allegedly tortured to death during a raid of the law enforcement agencies in Saghata of Gaibandha early Tuesday. However, the police claimed they died due to illness.

Those two persons died while undergoing treatment in two separate hospitals. Besides, three others, who sustained injuries during the drive, are also undergoing treatment at hospitals at the moment.

The deceased were identified as Sohrab Hossain, 35, and Shafiqul Islam, 45, of Gobindi village in Saghata union of the district.

Sohrab died this noon at the Gaibandha General Hospital and Shafiqul Islam breathed his last at the Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital in Bogura while undergoing treatment.

Residential medical officer (RMO) at the Gaibandha General Hospital Mohammad Asif and Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital in Bogura deputy director Abdul Wadud confirmed their deaths.