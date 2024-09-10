2 allegedly tortured to death by law enforcements in Gaibandha
Two persons were allegedly tortured to death during a raid of the law enforcement agencies in Saghata of Gaibandha early Tuesday. However, the police claimed they died due to illness.
Those two persons died while undergoing treatment in two separate hospitals. Besides, three others, who sustained injuries during the drive, are also undergoing treatment at hospitals at the moment.
The deceased were identified as Sohrab Hossain, 35, and Shafiqul Islam, 45, of Gobindi village in Saghata union of the district.
Sohrab died this noon at the Gaibandha General Hospital and Shafiqul Islam breathed his last at the Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital in Bogura while undergoing treatment.
Residential medical officer (RMO) at the Gaibandha General Hospital Mohammad Asif and Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital in Bogura deputy director Abdul Wadud confirmed their deaths.
The injured persons, who are undergoing treatment under police custody at the Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital, are Saghata union Awami League president and union parishad chairman Mosharraf Hossain, 55, Shahadat Hossain, 28, of Banshhata village and Reazul Islam, 28 of Satalia village. Reazul is the driver of Awami League leader Mosharraf Hossain.
Asked about this, Gaibandha General Hospital RMO Mohammad Asif told Prothom Alo over the phone that the police brought three injured persons to the hospital. One of them named Sohrab Hasan died at noon. The other two persons are undergoing treatment at the hospital. They both are out of danger.
Speaking to Prothom Alo over the phone, Sohrab Hossain’s uncle Md. Sujauddoula said around 12:00-12:30 am on Tuesday, he saw some 8-10 police vehicles surrounding their house from the second floor. Suddenly they knocked on the main door seeking the UP chairman. As the gate was opened for them, they beat UP chairman’s driver Riazul Islam and house maid Shafiqul. Later, they found the chairman and beat him up on the second floor.
After that, the police took Riazul and Shafiqul to Shahid Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital. They took the other three persons – Mosharraf Hossain, Sohrab Hossain and Shahdat Hossain – to the Gaibandha General Hospital.
Awami League leader Mosharraf Hossain and Shahdat Hossain were seen undergoing treatment at the Gaibandha General Hospital. They were accompanied by some of their relatives. The members of the law enforcement agencies were guarding them.
However, it wasn’t possible to speak to the relatives of the detained persons. The members of law enforcement agencies deployed there didn’t want to make any remark in this regard.
This correspondent tried to reach Saghata police station officer-in-charge (OC) Shafiqul Islam over the phone several times. But he didn’t receive the call.
Gaibandha additional superintendent of police (finance and administration) Ibne Mizan told Prothom Alo over the phone that two people died due to illness during a drive of the law enforcement agency.
He, however, did not provide any concrete information as to how many people have been arrested.