Demonstrators wearing shroud demand Sheikh Hasina’s return

AL leaders and activists from 11 unions and wards of a pourashava gathered at the upazila parishad premises in the morning. They were carrying sticks, iron rod, pipe, oar and other local weapons.

Although the demonstration was scheduled to be held around 11:00am, the venue filled up with a large number of people within 9:00am.

Vehicular movement on Gopalganj-Poysharhat road came to a standstill due to the gathering.

District AL president Mahabub Ali Khan administered the oath in front of upazila parishad premises where they vowed to bring back Sheikh Hasina.

"Our struggle will continue as long as Awami League president and Bangabandhu’s daughter Sheikh Hasina does not return to the country. We will remain on the streets," Mahbub Ali Khan added.

"None of you should lose hope. Our beloved leader will soon make a comeback," he added.