Gopalganj
Demonstrators wearing shroud demand Sheikh Hasina’s return
Leaders and activists of Awami League (AL) in Gopalganj’s Kotalipara staged demonstrations wrapping shroud on their heads demanding return of party president Sheikh Hasina.
Saying that Sheikh Hasina was forced to leave the country, the AL men took oath to bring her back through a united struggle. The AL men staged the demonstration at upazila parishad premises Saturday.
Gopalganj AL general secretary GM Shahabuddin Azam, Kotalipara upazila AL president Bhobendranath Biswas, general secretary Aynal Hossain Sheikh, vice presidents Mujibur Rahman Hawlader and Golam Kibria, joint secretaries HM Ohidul Islam and Kamal Hossain Sheikh, organising secretary Motiar Rahman Hazra, central Motsyajibi League’s legal affairs secretary Nikhil Datta, upazila parishad vice chairman Deb Dulal Basu, upazila Jubo League president Fazlur Rahman, general secretary Babul Hazra, vice president Nazrul Islam Hazra, Swecchasebak League president Khairul Razzak, general secretary Bablu Hazra, vice president Nazrul Islam Hazra, upazils Shramik League president Rafiqul Islam Talukder, upazila Chhatra League’s former president Mehedi Hasan, among others, were present at the demonstration.
AL leaders and activists from 11 unions and wards of a pourashava gathered at the upazila parishad premises in the morning. They were carrying sticks, iron rod, pipe, oar and other local weapons.
Although the demonstration was scheduled to be held around 11:00am, the venue filled up with a large number of people within 9:00am.
Vehicular movement on Gopalganj-Poysharhat road came to a standstill due to the gathering.
District AL president Mahabub Ali Khan administered the oath in front of upazila parishad premises where they vowed to bring back Sheikh Hasina.
"Our struggle will continue as long as Awami League president and Bangabandhu’s daughter Sheikh Hasina does not return to the country. We will remain on the streets," Mahbub Ali Khan added.
"None of you should lose hope. Our beloved leader will soon make a comeback," he added.