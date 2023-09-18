AL infighting leaves 1 dead , 10 injured in Cumilla 

Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime) Khandaker Ashfaquzzaman said there was longstanding rivalry between local Awami League leader Humayun chairman and another AL faction led by Qayum over establishing dominance in the area.

Supporters of the two groups attacked each other with local weapons in the morning, leaving 10-11 people injured following previous enmity.

The injured were admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where Nizam Sarkar, brother of Humayun chairman, died.

Preparation is underway to file a case in this regard.