AL infighting leaves 1 dead , 10 injured in Cumilla 

A man was killed, and 10 others were injured in a clash between two factions of Awami League at Chalibhanga village in Meghna upazila of Cumilla on Monday morning, UNB reports.
The deceased was identified as Nizam Sarkar, a leader of Chalibhanga union unit Swechchhasebak League .
Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime) Khandaker Ashfaquzzaman said there was longstanding rivalry between local Awami League leader Humayun chairman and another AL faction led by Qayum over establishing dominance in the area.
Supporters of the two groups attacked each other with local weapons in the morning, leaving 10-11 people injured following previous enmity.
The injured were admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where Nizam Sarkar, brother of Humayun chairman, died.
Preparation is underway to file a case in this regard.