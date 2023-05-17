Ajmeri Osman seeks two gun licenses

Speaking to Prothom Alo, Narayanganj SP Golam Mostafa said the application of Ajmeri Osman seeking gun licences was sent to local police for investigation. Local police are yet to file the report and once they receive the report they would take necessary steps, he added.

A brilliant student, Tanvir Muhammad Twaki, the son of cultural activist Rafiur Rabbi, was murdered in Narayanganj on 6 March 2013.

One of Ajmeri Osman’s aides, Sultan Showkat Vromor gave confessional statement on the Tawki murder before a court under the Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) on 12 November that year.

According to the deposition, Ajmeri Osman led the abduction of Twaki and a group of 11 people led by Ajmeri Osman tortured the boy to death at his torture cell.

Later the body of Tawki was taken to a branch cannel of the River Shitalakhya by a vehicle of Ajmeri Osman and dumped into the river.