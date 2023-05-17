Ajmeri Osman seeks two gun licenses

Ajmeri Osman, the son of of late lawmaker Nasim Osman, has sought a gun and a pistol licences.
He filed the application to the Narayanganj deputy commissioner’s office last month, and that has been sent to the special branch of the district’s police super’s office for an investigation recently.
Ajmeri Osman is the son late Jatiya party lawmaker from Narayanganj-5 (Bandar upazila-Narayanganj thana) Nasim Osman and nephew of Awami League lawmaker from Narayanganj-4 (Fatullah-Siddirganj) Shamim Osman.
The office of the superintendent of police (SP) sent the application to the Fatullah police station for investigation, and the later filed the report on Monday after the investigation.
Fatullah police station officer-in-charge (OC) Rizaul Haque confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo.
The report on the application for two gun licences was filed to the Ka-circle office on Monday after investigation, he said adding, the SP would issue the licences.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Narayanganj SP Golam Mostafa said the application of Ajmeri Osman seeking gun licences was sent to local police for investigation. Local police are yet to file the report and once they receive the report they would take necessary steps, he added.
A brilliant student, Tanvir Muhammad Twaki, the son of cultural activist Rafiur Rabbi, was murdered in Narayanganj on 6 March 2013.
One of Ajmeri Osman’s aides, Sultan Showkat Vromor gave confessional statement on the Tawki murder before a court under the Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) on 12 November that year.
According to the deposition, Ajmeri Osman led the abduction of Twaki and a group of 11 people led by Ajmeri Osman tortured the boy to death at his torture cell.
Later the body of Tawki was taken to a branch cannel of the River Shitalakhya by a vehicle of Ajmeri Osman and dumped into the river.
A year later, the Rapid Action Battalion-11, which investigated the Tawki murder case, held a conference on 5 March 2014, disclosing details of their killers, motive of the killing and preparation on filing charge sheet.
At the press conference, then RAB additional director general Colonel Ziaul Ahsan said a group of 11 people led by Ajmeri Osman abducted Tawki and then tortured him to death and charge sheet would be filled in the court soon. However, to date, charge sheet is yet to be filed in the case.
Convener of Santrash Nirmul Twaki Mancha, a platform of socio-cultural-political activists protesting at the murder of Tanvir Muhammad Twaki, told Prothom Alo that the person whose name comes up as the killer of Tawki in the confessional statement under the section 164, who used to operate 4-5 torture cells in the city, who brought numerous businesspeople of the city to torture cell and brutally tortured them for extortion, who is known as the killer of Ashik, Chanchal, Bhuli and Mity everywhere, and this Ajmeri Osman receives gun licence, then the country would get message that it is still hostage to the killers.
Other than Tawki murder allegation, Ajmeri Osman and his associates allegedly carry out acts of terrorism and extortion. His biker gang brings out showdown in the city and allegedly grab land, collect extortion from garment factories and other evil doings.
Lastly, a motorcade of over 50 motorcycles and cars of Ajmeri Osman tried to grab a 66 decimal of land in Farazikanda of Bandar upazila on 16 March.
Fifteen people including land owner Mainul Pervez and his wife sustained bullet injuries as they tried to prevent the cadres of Ajmeri Osman. Angry locals also chased the cadres, vandalised several bikes and set fire to two motorcycles. Land owner Mainul Pervez succumbed to his injuries after 20 days.
Prior to this, a motorcade led Ajmeri Osman attacked the office of the local newspaper Dainik Somoyer Narayanganj on 12 February 2022 after the daily published report on the Tawki murder. Its editor Jaben Ahmed filed a case with Narayangaj Sadar police against 59 people including 19 associates of Ajmeri Osman over the attack.
Police and administration should maintain caution to issue arm licence to terrorists, Narayanganj district bar’s senior lawyer Awlad Hossain observed. He told Prothom Alo arm licence should never be issued to notorious terrorist, even if law allows it because terrorists continue to commit crimes.
Narayangaj deputy commissioner Md Monjurul Hafiz said he did not know specifically that Ajmeri Osman applied for gun licence. He told Prothom Alo, “It is not like that anyone applying for gun licence will get it. Police will investigate and give report, which we will send to the home ministry and the ministry may issue a licence or may not do so.”
