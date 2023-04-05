New mass grave of liberation war identified in Madaripur

A mass grave thought to be related to the country’s liberation war was found while workers were digging earth for construction of an establishment in Mohammadpur upazila of Magura district on Tuesday, reports UNB.

The workers said they spotted human bones, skulls and teeth during the digging for the construction of the agricultural gears conservation building adjacent to the old hall room inside the upazila parishad.

Locals claimed that the remains were of the common people who were killed during the country’s liberation war in 1971.