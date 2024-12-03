No crowd at Benapole immigration due to BJP demonstration

Around 1:45pm on Tuesday, the immigration and international passenger terminal at the Benapole land port in Jashore was found unusually quiet, with no crowd of inbound or outbound passengers.

Most immigration officials were sitting idle, while workers were found with no usual tasks. Some who returned from India expressed concerns over the situation.

Hiralal Das, a resident of Nangalkot upazila in Cumilla, returned from India with a small bag. Sharing his experience, he said he came to know yesterday that there was a massive protest at the Petrapole border in India. Therefore, he returned home without buying anything. He only brought clothes in his bag, fearing whether he would be allowed to bring his belongings.