Ijtema ground clashes leave 2 dead: Police

Sources at the Shaheed Ahsan Ullah Master General Hospital in Tongi said Md Amirul Islam Bacchu, 70, from Kishoreganj, was brought dead to the hospital.

It has been learned that he was a follower of Maulana Zubair.

A total of 39 people received treatment at the hospital following the incident, and 11 of them were sent to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital, the source added.

Hospital’s senior nurse Md Hafizur Rahman told Prothom Alo, “Injured people started arriving at the hospital from 4:30 am. One was brought dead while most of the injured had hit marks on their heads.”