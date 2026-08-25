DNA test links accused to baby born to 11-year-old rape victim

The DNA of a newborn baby delivered by an 11-year-old rape victim child in Madan, Netrokona, has matched that of the accused madrasah teacher. The information emerged after samples were tested at a forensic laboratory. The district police have already received the DNA test report.

Police said the investigation is nearing completion. They are preparing to submit the charge sheet to the court within the next three to four days.

Speaking to Prothom Alo by phone on Monday evening, Superintendent of Police Tariqul Islam said, “After testing the DNA samples at the forensic laboratory, the newborn’s sample matched that of the accused madrasah teacher. We received the report last Thursday. Several inspectors have been assigned to ensure there are no gaps in the investigation. We hope to submit the charge sheet to the court within three to four days.”