DNA test links accused to baby born to 11-year-old rape victim
The DNA of a newborn baby delivered by an 11-year-old rape victim child in Madan, Netrokona, has matched that of the accused madrasah teacher. The information emerged after samples were tested at a forensic laboratory. The district police have already received the DNA test report.
Police said the investigation is nearing completion. They are preparing to submit the charge sheet to the court within the next three to four days.
Speaking to Prothom Alo by phone on Monday evening, Superintendent of Police Tariqul Islam said, “After testing the DNA samples at the forensic laboratory, the newborn’s sample matched that of the accused madrasah teacher. We received the report last Thursday. Several inspectors have been assigned to ensure there are no gaps in the investigation. We hope to submit the charge sheet to the court within three to four days.”
Several attempts were made to contact the case’s investigating officer, Madan police station Sub-Inspector Md Akhtaruzzaman, by phone, but he did not answer.
Nurul Kabir, public prosecutor (PP) at the District Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal, told Prothom Alo that the newborn’s DNA had matched that of the accused madrasah teacher. The prosecution’s opinion is sought before a charge sheet is submitted, and he gave his opinion on the matter yesterday. The case will be sent to the Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal, where the court will take legal action.
According to case documents, the teacher established a women’s Qawmi madrasah four years ago. After the girl’s parents separated, she lived at her maternal grandfather’s home and studied at the madrasah. Her mother worked as a domestic worker in Sylhet. When the girl began feeling unwell and showed physical changes, her mother returned home.
On 18 April, after examinations at a clinic in Madan municipal town, physicians informed the family that the girl was pregnant. Her mother filed a case against the madrasah teacher on 23 April. The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested him from Gouripur in Mymensingh on 6 May.
After the court ordered a DNA test of the accused, his sample was collected on 17 May. For the girl’s safety and future wellbeing, she was sent to a safe home in Sylhet run by the Department of Social Services on 12 May, following a court order.
The 11-year-old girl gave birth to a baby girl at the safe home on 2 July. Later, samples from the newborn and her mother were collected on 29 July following a court order. The accused madrasah teacher is currently in jail, while the girl and her newborn remain at the safe home in Sylhet.