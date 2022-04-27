N’ganj 7 murder case awaits disposal at Appellate Division for 3 yrs

The sensational seven murder case of Narayanganj has been awaiting disposal at the Appellate Division for the last three years.

The convicts filed the appeal petition after the High Court handed down its full judgment in the case in 2018. But the Appellate Division is yet to start hearing the petition although three years have already elapsed.

The death row convicts of the case include Lt Col (retd) Tarek Sayeed Mohammad, the former commanding officer of RAB-11; Maj (retd) Arif Hossain, former company commander of RAB-11; Lt Com (expelled) M Masud Rana; and Nur Hossain, a former ward councilor and expelled ruling party Awami League leader.