Nine Rohingyas fleeing from Bhashan Char detained in Noakhali

Didar Hossain further said these Rohingyas claimed to have relatives living in Chakaria of Chattogram and they escaped from Bhasan Char with the help of agents to visit their relatives.

The Rohingyas were handed over to Companiganj police after 10:00pm, he added.

Officer-in-charge of Companiganj police station Sadekur Rahman said having been informed by locals, police detained the nine Rohingyas from the spot and brought them to the police station.

Legal action will be taken against them after consulting with the higher authorities, he added.