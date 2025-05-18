Possibilities of a democratic transformation of the state decline

Nurul Kabir: Since the interim government took over, the freedom of expression in the media, in general, has certainly expanded compared to the time of Awami League's autocratic rule. Chief Advisor Professor Muhammad Yunus has, in fact, repeatedly called for criticism of his government. We have continued to engage in discussion and criticism regarding the actions of his government, as well as his own various decisions.

As far as I know, the newspaper editors no longer are send veiled orders in messages about journalism from various state intelligence agencies, as they did during the Awami regime. However, as a vice-president of the Editors’ Council, I am aware that certain government advisors and some leaders of the popular uprising have already begun to show a degree of aversion toward the democratic freedom of the press, and in some instances, they have expressed unwarranted and adverse reactions. This is undoubtedly a dangerous sign. A justified and collective protest against this propensity is necessary.

It must be mentioned here that the interim government has filed murder charges against some pro-League journalists. This is unacceptable. While offering intellectual support to an authoritarian regime is a morally bankrupt political offence, it can never, in general, be considered a criminal offence under the penal code. Cases of financial corruption through abuse of power have also been filed against the concerned journalists. Those allegations can certainly be tried through proper investigation and a transparent legal process. However, the blanket filing of murder charges is completely unacceptable.