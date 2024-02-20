Brahmaputra: Dredging on one side, filling on the other

While conversing with local resident Billal Hossain at the ferry ghat, he expressed that sand trading has been conducted under the guise of dredging. According to him, the dredging was not executed in a systematic manner and failed to facilitate navigation restoration. He questioned why the river remains in such a dire state despite purported proper dredging.

The Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) has undertaken dredging projects in the Brahmaputra River, allocating Tk 27.63 billion for this endeavor. The initiative aims to dredge a total of 227 kilometers of the river spanning five districts—Gaibandha, Jamalpur, Mymensingh, Sherpur, and Kishoreganj. While dredging has been completed in certain areas, work is ongoing in others, and some areas are yet to see commencement.

However, residents express disappointment with the outcome of dredging in the areas where it has been conducted.

The residents have lamented that the dredging efforts have yielded no tangible results. In numerous instances, sand has been accumulated either on the char or along the riverbank. During the rainy season, this sand gets mixed with the river and exacerbates the filling up of the riverbed. Furthermore, substantial amounts of sand have been deposited on the riverbank in certain locations, raising concerns about potential mixing with the river during the impending rainy season.