No shelter for mother in her millionaire son's house

The 70-year-old mother has no place in her son's house, who owns five huge houses and assets worth millions of taka.

Besides, she has also alleged of being locked in a room for almost a year at the house in Jalalabad residential area of Sylhet. Even after being injured in the accident and admitted to the hospital, it were the police who had to take the responsibility of the old mother.

Shukura Begum, wife of late Zoahid Ali of Chapnagar area of Kanaighat upazila, narrated her miseries in tears.