One shot dead after air base attacked in Cox’s Bazar

A young man has died as several rounds of bullets were exchanged during an attack and a stone-pelting incident at the Air Force’s under-construction base on the west side of Cox’s Bazar Airport.

Deceased Shihab Kabir Nahid, 30, is the son of Mohammad Nasir Uddin, a senior teacher from the Samiti Para area, located next to the Air Force base.

The incident took place on Monday afternoon.

The police and witnesses said a young man, Jahid Hossain, from the nearby Kutubdia Para had an argument with a personnel at an Air Force checkpoint over the issue of wearing a helmet around 11:30 am.

Later, Jahid’s relatives arrived at the scene and started throwing stones at the under-construction Air Force base and its personnel.

This led to chases that lasted for about half an hour, during which several rounds of gunshots were heard.