Miscreants cut off rail-track using oxy-acetylene: DIG Nurul Islam

Miscreants had applied oxy-acetylene to cut off the Dhaka-Mymensingh rail-track at Bankharia of Sreepur in Gazipur, the police have said.
It led to a fatal train accident there, leaving one dead and scores injured in the early hours on Wednesday.
Inspecting the spot around 1:30 pm, Syed Nurul Islam, deputy inspector general (DIG) of Dhaka range police, said the miscreants used oxy-acetylene, a mixture of oxygen and acetylene that melts iron or metals, to cut off the rail-track.
The police officer identified the incident as an act of sabotage and vowed to track down the miscreants and their patrons. He said if the perpetrators of such a planned violence are held on trial, it will serve as an example for others in the coming days.
He also warned the masterminds, saying “Those who plan to push thousands of people on the brink of death, the state and we definitely maintain a stringent position against them. You know who led this sabotage, passed orders, and awarded contracts. You all know their position as a group. We will definitely find them out and take action so that they cannot repeat such an incident.”
The DIG further said the miscreants took the advantage of dense fog that disrupted movement of law enforcement agencies in the early hours.
“We will make arrangements so that the law enforcement agencies can work properly amid dense fog and security of the railway can be ensured,” he added.