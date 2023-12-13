Gazipur train sabotage is part of anti-polls plot: Quader

Claiming that BNP-Jamaat is hatching a deep intrigue to thwart the elections, he said they (BNP-Jamaat) want to create anarchy through assassinations, sneak attacks and by setting fire to buses and trains.

BNP and its allies want to do all these misdeeds, he added.

Noting that the Awami League remains alert against the BNP-Jamaat's plot, he said: "We are strengthening vigilance while the law enforcement agencies have the responsibility and they will discharge their responsibility."

The AL general secretary said the country's democracy will be error-free through the 12th national elections to be held on 7 January in 2024.

Mentioning that there is no chance to be elected unopposed in the national elections, he said there are four candidates in the constituency wherein prime minister Sheikh Hasina is contesting.

Quader said there is no scope of compromising over independent candidates as they are now under the election commission (EC).