1 killed as train derailed due to ‘sabotage’ in Gazipur

At least one person was killed and 10 others were injured when the Mohonganj Express derailed after miscreants damaged the tracks on the Joydepur-Mymensingh rail line near Bhawal rail station in Gazipur early Wednesday.
The incident occurred around 4:15 am on Wednesday, and train communication has been halted since then.
The deceased has been identified as Aslam Hossin, 35, from Rowha village in Gaforgaon upazila of Mymensingh.
Gazipur Deputy Commissioner Abul Fateh Mohammad Shafiqul Islam confirmed the incident.
After visiting the spot, he stated that miscreants had disconnected one of the railway tracks as an act of sabotage. When the train reached the area, its engine and four compartments were derailed, he added.
Locals and railway officials said the passenger-carrying Mohonganj Express was heading to Dhaka’s Kamalapur. Miscreants cut the rubber line of the rail tracks in Bankharia area of Gazipur’s Rajendrapur and Bhawal railway station sometime during the night.
The train crossed the Rajendrapur raiway station at 4:15am and but it was derailed before arriving at the Bhawal rail station, killing one person on the spot and injuring 10 others. Locals rescued the injured and took them to nearby clinics.
Joydebpur railway station master Hanif Ali said the accident took place as miscreants cut a part of the rail track. As a result, train communication remains halted. Rescue operation will begin after rescue train from Dhaka arrives, he added.