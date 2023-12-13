1 killed as train derailed due to ‘sabotage’ in Gazipur

At least one person was killed and 10 others were injured when the Mohonganj Express derailed after miscreants damaged the tracks on the Joydepur-Mymensingh rail line near Bhawal rail station in Gazipur early Wednesday.

The incident occurred around 4:15 am on Wednesday, and train communication has been halted since then.

The deceased has been identified as Aslam Hossin, 35, from Rowha village in Gaforgaon upazila of Mymensingh.