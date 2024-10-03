Abu Sayeed murder: Travel ban on ex-DIG, 13 other accused 

A court in Rangpur has imposed a travel ban on 14 accused, including former deputy inspector general (DIG) of Rangpur range police, in the case filed over the murder of Abu Sayeed during the anti-discrimination student movement.

Rokonujjaman, Shamim Al Mamun, and Raihan Kabir, lawyers of the case, made the disclosure through a press release on Thursday.

Abu Sayeed, a student of the English department and a coordinator of the student movement, was shot dead on 16 July 2024 near Begum Rokeya University in Rangpur. His sibling, Ramzan Ali, filed a case on 18 July against 17 named individuals and 130-135 unidentified ones.