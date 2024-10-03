Abu Sayeed murder: Travel ban on ex-DIG, 13 other accused
A court in Rangpur has imposed a travel ban on 14 accused, including former deputy inspector general (DIG) of Rangpur range police, in the case filed over the murder of Abu Sayeed during the anti-discrimination student movement.
Rokonujjaman, Shamim Al Mamun, and Raihan Kabir, lawyers of the case, made the disclosure through a press release on Thursday.
Abu Sayeed, a student of the English department and a coordinator of the student movement, was shot dead on 16 July 2024 near Begum Rokeya University in Rangpur. His sibling, Ramzan Ali, filed a case on 18 July against 17 named individuals and 130-135 unidentified ones.
Among them, former assistant sub-inspector Amir Ali and constable Sujan Chandra Roy of Rangpur Metropolitan Police have already been arrested, while another accused, former inspector general of police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun, is currently in jail on separate charges.
The remaining 14 accused are yet to be arrested, and the Rangpur metropolitan magistrate’s court imposed a travel ban on them, responding to a petition by the investigating officer.
The accused are- Abdul Baten, former deputy inspector general (DIG) of Rangpur range police; Moniruzzaman, former commissioner of Rangpur metropolitan police; Arifuzzaman and Al Imran Hossain, assistant commissioners; Abu Maruf Hossain, deputy commissioner; Rafiur Rahman, an official of Begum Rokeya University; Moshiur Rahman and Asaduzzaman Mondal, teachers of the same university; Rabiul Islam, former officer-in-charge (OC) of Tajhat police station; Bibhutibhushan, sub-inspector (SI); Pomel Barua, president of Chhatra League’s Begum Rokeya University unit; Togor, Babul Hossain, and Shamim Mahfuz, activists of the student organisation.
According to the release, investigating officer Zakir Hossain, superintendent of police (SP) from the police bureau of investigation (PBI), filed a petition seeking the travel ban on 30 September. In response, judge Asaduzzaman of the Rangpur metropolitan magistrate court issued the order on Wednesday.