Operations at Tungipara police station suspended after vandalism, arson
All activities at Tungipara Police Station in Gopalganj have remained suspended since Tuesday night following an attack, vandalism and arson at the station.
No police personnel were seen on duty during a visit to the station on Wednesday afternoon.
Burnt furniture, smashed computers, scattered pieces of glass and damaged rooms bear the marks of the destruction.
At around 12:30pm today, an attempt was made to contact Tungipara Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Imranul Kabir to learn how the station's operations were being conducted, but he did not answer the phone.
Later, at around 4:15pm, Gopalganj Superintendent of Police (SP) Pratyush Kumar Majumder was also contacted by phone, but he did not respond either.
During a visit to the station around noon, the collapsible gate at the entrance to the building was found closed, though it was not locked.
Inside, signs of vandalism and fire were visible in several rooms. The OC's room was the worst affected. Only the metal frames of several chairs and the burnt remains of a refrigerator were left inside.
Broken pieces of glass were scattered across the desk in the duty officer's room. A desktop computer was also found smashed. The lock on the adjacent lockup was broken, and its door was open.
The large room beside the OC's office, used by sub-inspectors (SIs), was also vandalised. Computers were smashed, while books, chairs, tables and other furniture were destroyed in the fire.
The police barracks on the second floor showed similar signs of destruction. Police uniforms, mattresses, blankets and other belongings were scattered around. Two sub-inspectors were seen searching for their belongings in civilian clothes. Two other police personnel were also seen looking for their belongings on the ground floor.
A police officer said local residents became angry after eight people were arrested on Tuesday evening. Police later fired rubber bullets, but they could no longer control the agitated crowd. The protesters then went to the police station and vandalised it before setting it on fire.
Around 3pm, two police personnel were seen taking away two trunks from the station, while another carried a burnt motorcycle on a van.
Speaking to police personnel, it was learnt that a total of nine police vehicles and 15 motorcycles were set on fire on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, several weapons were also looted during the attack on the police station. However, some of the stolen weapons have already been recovered, a police official said.
The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the station housed not only police-issued firearms but also weapons deposited by members of the public and those belonging to law enforcement personnel who had come from other districts.
During the attack, protesters took away several of these weapons. Later, some local residents returned a number of them after contacting the police by phone. Some weapons have also been recovered.
A few weapons may still be missing, the official said, adding that the exact number could not be confirmed until the inventory was completed.
The arson attack took place at the police station on Tuesday evening. Tension erupted after news spread that eight people had been arrested.
At one point, leaders and activists of the activities-banned Awami League and banned Bangladesh Chhatra League gathered at the police station and launched an attack, vandalising the premises and setting fire to the building.