All activities at Tungipara Police Station in Gopalganj have remained suspended since Tuesday night following an attack, vandalism and arson at the station.

No police personnel were seen on duty during a visit to the station on Wednesday afternoon.

Burnt furniture, smashed computers, scattered pieces of glass and damaged rooms bear the marks of the destruction.

At around 12:30pm today, an attempt was made to contact Tungipara Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Imranul Kabir to learn how the station's operations were being conducted, but he did not answer the phone.

Later, at around 4:15pm, Gopalganj Superintendent of Police (SP) Pratyush Kumar Majumder was also contacted by phone, but he did not respond either.

During a visit to the station around noon, the collapsible gate at the entrance to the building was found closed, though it was not locked.

Inside, signs of vandalism and fire were visible in several rooms. The OC's room was the worst affected. Only the metal frames of several chairs and the burnt remains of a refrigerator were left inside.