Farmers affected by EPZ chemical wastes

The parishad also demanded compensating TK 5.9 billion for the losses the farmers incurred due to the dumping of chemical waste to the water bodies.

Mohammad Akhter further said if the effective steps are not adopted, the farmers will go for a tougher movement.

Deputy commissioner Mohammad Kamrul Hasan said he wants to see the development of EPZ’s waste management by next seven days. The city corporation will have to come forward to excavate the canal.

Environment department deputy director Shawkat Ara Koli said the evidence of the unbearable stench in the water bodies has been found.