Mob barges into police office, beats teen for ‘defaming Prophet (SM)’ in Khulna

KMP deputy commissioner (South) Tajul Islam told the media Wednesday night that the police assured the demonstrators of taking the boy to task through the court. But that did not quell the situation. The agitated mob beat up the boy.

Following this, rumours spread that the boy had died.

However, Tajul Islam told the media Thursday morning that the army members took the boy into their custody after the mob beat him up.

He further said police did not know what happened to the teenager.

Contacting the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Prothom Alo learned that the teenager was undergoing treatment at a hospital. Several army members sustained injuries while rescuing the boy, it added.

Members of the police and other law enforcement agencies and locals said that the teenager allegedly defamed the Prophet (PBUH) on Facebook Tuesday. When the teenager went to the coaching centre in Tutpara area of the town the next afternoon, his friends charged him and asked why he said that.