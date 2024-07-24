Sramik League leader detained on charges of setting bus on fire in Chattogram
Police have detained a Sramik League leader on charges of signing a deal with a 'human hauler' (public transport vehicle) driver for setting four BRTC buses on fire in Chattogram.
Didarul Alam is the president of Bayezid thana Sramik League in the city.
He signed a deal with human hauler driver Sohel Rana (32) whom police detained after seeing footage of a close circuit (CC) camera on Monday morning.
Sohel made a confessional statement at the court of judicial magistrate Awlad Hossain Mohammad Zunayed in Chattogram on Tuesday afternoon.
According to court sources, Sohel in his deposition said he set BRTC buses on fire at the instruction of Didarlul. Didarul was supposed to pay him Tk 400,000. Sohel got Tk 500 as advance.
BRTC depot is situated at Natunpara area on the Oxygen-Hathazari road of the city. There are 96 buses there. Four buses parked near the depot bus-wash were set on fire at around 12:00am on Saturday. 16 seats of a bus were burned and eight seats of another bus were burned. Two other buses were burned partially.
During primary interrogation, Sohel admitted that ahead of the incident, Didarlul Alam gave him Tk 500 at Natunpara CNG station area on Friday afternoon to set buses inside depot on fire. After the accomplishment of the task, Didarul was to pay Tk 400,000.
In connection with the incident, BRTC depot Chattogram manager Md Zulfikar filed a case with the Hathazari police station.
Hathazari police station officer-in-charge Anwar Hossain, speaking to Prothom Alo, said as per CC camera of the depot, a youth in a black shirt and lungi set fire to the buses. After identification, the youth was detained from the Bayezid Bostami area of the city on Monday. Police also seized the black shirt and lungi from the house as evidence.
The OC also said Didarul was arrested based on information from Sohel. Later, Didarul and Sohel were sent to the court on Tuesday. A remand plea was made for interrogating Didarlul.
Describing the entire incident, Sohel made a confessional statement in the court. Later, he was sent to jail in accordance with the court order.
Investigation officer of the case, Hathazari police station sub-inspector (SI) Rahmat Ullah, speaking to Prothom Alo on the premises of the court, said Sohel Rana made a confessional statement in the court that he set BRTC buses on fire at the instruction of Didarul in exchange of money.
In presence of police on the court premises on Tuesday afternoon, speaking to Prothom Alo, Sohel Rana said, "I have set buses on fire at the instruction of Didarul as he promised to give Tk 400,000."
However, denying the allegation made by Sohel, Didarul Alam said it is an allegation against him.
Police said there is a murder case against Didarul. The murder case was filed on charges of killing a person named Abdul Halim alias Rubel at Hathazari Natunpara area on 25 February 2022. Hearing on this case is going on. According to the charge sheet by police, Halim was murdered over a conflict for providing supervisors in BRTC buses.
BRTC Chattogram depot manager Md Zulfikar said Didarul used the ruling party to exert his supremacy including providing supervisors for the buses in the depot. He may have committed this offence as he is now unable to do those illegal activities, Zulfikar added.
When asked why the buses are set on fire being the ruling partyman, city Sramik League president Bakhtiar Uddin, speaking to Prothom Alo, said this may be a conspiracy against Didarul.
When asked whether any organisational action will be taken against him, Bakhtiar Uddin said he will be tried as per the law as a case has been filed.
Didarul accused in murder case
*This report, originally published in Prothom Alo print and online editions, has been rewritten in English by Rabiul Islam