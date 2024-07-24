Sramik League leader detained on charges of setting bus on fire in Chattogram

Police have detained a Sramik League leader on charges of signing a deal with a 'human hauler' (public transport vehicle) driver for setting four BRTC buses on fire in Chattogram.

Didarul Alam is the president of Bayezid thana Sramik League in the city.

He signed a deal with human hauler driver Sohel Rana (32) whom police detained after seeing footage of a close circuit (CC) camera on Monday morning.

Sohel made a confessional statement at the court of judicial magistrate Awlad Hossain Mohammad Zunayed in Chattogram on Tuesday afternoon.

According to court sources, Sohel in his deposition said he set BRTC buses on fire at the instruction of Didarlul. Didarul was supposed to pay him Tk 400,000. Sohel got Tk 500 as advance.

BRTC depot is situated at Natunpara area on the Oxygen-Hathazari road of the city. There are 96 buses there. Four buses parked near the depot bus-wash were set on fire at around 12:00am on Saturday. 16 seats of a bus were burned and eight seats of another bus were burned. Two other buses were burned partially.