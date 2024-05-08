Madaripur Sadar upazila polls: Only one vote cast in a booth in first 1.5hrs

Asmot Ali Khan Public School and College's female voting center has a total of 2,990 votes. Within the first one and a half hours, only one vote was cast in a booth of the center in Madaripur Sadar upazila polls.

Voting began in a total of 139 upazilas in the first phase today at 8:00am.

Voting is in process in Madaripur Sadar upazila with very low turnout. Officials who are conducting the voting said rain in the morning might preclude voters from exercising their franchise.

They hoped the number of voters would increase as the day progressed.

Asmot Ali Khan Public School and College has two voting centres, one for male and the other for female voters. A total of 71 votes, or 2.3 per cent, were cast in the female voting centre. In the female voting centre, a total of 8 votes were cast in the number 1 and 7 polling booths and only one in the number 6 polling booth.