Traders import Indian onions at Tk 14-17 per kg

The traders imported a total of 1,407 tonnes of onions from India through three land ports on Monday, shortly after the government permitted the import of the cooking ingredient from the neighboring country.
The ports are Hili land port in Dinajpur, Sonamasjid land port in Chapainawabganj, and Bhomra land port in Satkhira.
The cost of importing one kilogram (kg) of onions to Bangladesh is approximately Tk 15.50.
According to customs station sources, each kg of onions was imported at 12 to 16 cents. Considering the exchange rate of the greenback at Tk 108.17, the import price of onions ranged from Tk 14 to 17.30 per kg, depending on the quality.
The average import price stood at around Tk 15.5 per kg and there will be an import duty of Tk 3.5 per kg. The total cost amounts to around Tk 19 per kg after all payments.
Harun-ur Rashid, president of the Hili Land Port Import-Export Group and proprietor of Khan Traders, expressed concerns about damages to onions caused by heat.
He said the overall import cost may rise to approximately Tk 25-30 per kg, and he believes that the retail price should not exceed Tk 40 per kg.
The imported onions are yet to be introduced to the retail market. The importers said Indian onions may become available in the Dhaka-Chittagong retail market within the next two days.
Mohammad Idris, a businessman from Khatunganj in Chattogram, said Indian onions have not yet been marketed in Khatunganj. However, the price of local varieties has decreased from Tk 80-85 to Tk 50-60 per kg due to the impact of imports.