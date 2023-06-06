Traders import Indian onions at Tk 14-17 per kg

The traders imported a total of 1,407 tonnes of onions from India through three land ports on Monday, shortly after the government permitted the import of the cooking ingredient from the neighboring country.

The ports are Hili land port in Dinajpur, Sonamasjid land port in Chapainawabganj, and Bhomra land port in Satkhira.

The cost of importing one kilogram (kg) of onions to Bangladesh is approximately Tk 15.50.