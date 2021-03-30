OC transferred after taking selfie with accused

Officer-in-charge (OC) of Bauphal police station of Patuakhali Mustafizur Rahman has been transferred to the district police lines after his selfie and photograph taken with the accused of a speedy tribunal case, went viral on social media including Facebook.

The directives in this regard were issued on Monday following departmental investigation into matter.

Additional superintendent of police (administration) Mahfuzur Rahman said Mustafizur Rahman had been attached to the Patuakhali police lines. Inspector (investigation) of Bauphal thana Al Mamun has been made OC in his place.