Loco master flees, station superintendent faces backlash

The station super of Mymensingh railway junction has faced the wrath of passengers. The Dhaka-bound Haor Express from Mohonganj in Netrokona reached the Mymensingh railway junction around 10:30 am Tuesday. However, the loco master fled leaving the train there. The passengers went to the station super and protested the incident.

One of the passengers of the train named Shafiqul Islam said, “The train stopped after reaching the Mymensingh junction. I was heading towards the Airport railway station. I have my kids with me. However, the people in the station say that the train would not move any further. The driver has left. But we have not been informed by the authorities regarding this. We could have taken an alternative way if we had the information beforehand. Why are they saying this now, after reaching Mymensingh?”

The passengers started demonstrations upon hearing that the train would not go to Dhaka. They wanted the ticket money back.