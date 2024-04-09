One-way movement on Bangabandhu Bridge to tackle traffic pressure

Hundreds of vehicles found themselves stranded on the eastern side of the bridge due to the breakdowns and heavy pressure of vehicles.

During a spot visit, long queues of vehicles were seen in the Pouli area of Kalihati upazila in Tangail. They were moving at a snail's pace.

Abdul Ahad, a microbus driver from Savar, said he started from Savar around 4:00 am on Tuesday and had to remain stuck for two hours in Baipail of Savar and Chandra of Gazipur. Now, he was stuck again in Tangail.