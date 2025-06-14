Two advisers’ motorcade blocked by labourers in Sylhet

Several hundred workers and locals blocked the motorcade of two advisers in a protest in Jaflong area of Gowainghat upazila in Sylhet today, demanding the reopening of stone quarries.

They blocked the motorcade of two advisers of the interim government responsible for the environment and mineral resources. The incident took place around 11:45am in the Ballaghat area.

Since 5 August last year, illegal stone extraction has been ongoing in Gowainghat, Companiganj, and surrounding areas. Syeda Rizwana Hasan, adviser to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, and Muhammad Fauzul Kabir Khan, adviser to the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources, visited the Jaflong and Piyain River areas for inspection of the situation.