Two advisers’ motorcade blocked by labourers in Sylhet
Several hundred workers and locals blocked the motorcade of two advisers in a protest in Jaflong area of Gowainghat upazila in Sylhet today, demanding the reopening of stone quarries.
They blocked the motorcade of two advisers of the interim government responsible for the environment and mineral resources. The incident took place around 11:45am in the Ballaghat area.
Since 5 August last year, illegal stone extraction has been ongoing in Gowainghat, Companiganj, and surrounding areas. Syeda Rizwana Hasan, adviser to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, and Muhammad Fauzul Kabir Khan, adviser to the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources, visited the Jaflong and Piyain River areas for inspection of the situation.
According to multiple eyewitnesses, the advisers spoke to journalists after visiting the quarry area. During this time, they stated that no more stone quarries would be leased in Jaflong for the sake of environmental protection. Some individuals started protesting hearing the remarks. After speaking to the media, the advisers got into their vehicles, at which point several hundred workers and local residents blocked their motorcade at Ballaghat, demanding the reopening of the quarries, chanting slogans such as ‘Bhua, bhua.’ The blockade lasted for about five to seven minutes before the police dispersed the protesters. Later the advisers departed for Sylhet. The advisers are scheduled to visit the Bholaganj stone quarry area in Companiganj upazila in the afternoon.
Gowainghat Police Station Officer in Charge (OC) Sarkar Md Tofayel Ahmed said that a few individuals started chanting slogans and protesting right after the advisers spoke to the media. However, they left within five to seven minutes, and the advisers then departed.
After the visit to Jaflong, Syeda Rizwana Hasan said, “Jaflong is an Ecologically Critical Area (ECA). We have discussed with the Ministry of Tourism about developing eco-friendly tourism here. This will create alternative employment opportunities for those who previously depended on stone extraction.”
She mentioned that a master plan will be formulated for Jaflong.
Muhammad Fauzul Kabir Khan said that the area has been severely damaged. No stone extraction will be permitted from here. The crusher machines must be removed, and thus, their electricity connections will be cut.
Muhammad Fauzul Kabir Khan immediately directed the Divisional Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner of Sylhet to disconnect the electricity supply to the crusher machines. He also promised the development of tourism infrastructure in Jaflong.