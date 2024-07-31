Protestors reach court premises braving police obstruction in Chattogram
Students Against Discrimination on Tuesday announced ‘March for Justice’ today, Wednesday protesting against killing, mass arrest, attack, cases and enforced disappearance.
As part of the programme, the students organised a demonstration in Chattogram and protesting students entered the court premises breaking the police barricade.
Pro-BNP lawyers joined them and demonstrators were staying on the court premises ignoring the rain.
At the time, pro-Awami League lawyers opposed the demonstrators in front of Annex Bhaban.
While visiting at the spot, a huge number of police, BGB and law enforcing agency members were seen standing on guard at all the gates of the court premises since the morning. No vehicles were allowed to enter the court. Justice seekers have to walk on foot.
Students started to gather at the gate of the court adjacent to Zohur Hawkers Market at around 10:30 am. A huge number of police were deployed at the gate.
Students started the demonstration at the Zila parishad chattar near the gate of the court building. At the time, traffic movement in the areas came to a halt.
Students in a procession break the police barricade adjacent to Bangladesh Bank and reach the court premises at around 12:00 pm. Students and pro-BNP lawyers also gather in front of Sonali Bank in the court building.
Pro-Awami League lawyers obstructed them there. At the time, there was a scuffle.