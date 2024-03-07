What other countries say are not our prime concern: Home minister 

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal has stood firm against critical statements from other countries regarding the elections in Bangladesh and said their reactions are not of prime concern here.

While speaking to reporters at Kurigram Government College on Thursday, the minister said, “Many countries make various comments. Many developed nations witness voter turnout rates from 20 to 25 per cent. Here, around 42 per cent of votes were cast in the 2024 elections. Still, if someone comments that the elections were not free, we have nothing to say in response.”