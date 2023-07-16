Police await autopsy-viscera report

Police in Gazipur have already arrested eight accused in the labour leader Shahidul Islam murder case. A manhunt and interrogation of the accused is underway in the Shahidul murder case. Though police is almost certain Shahidul Islam was killed by a strike, they are waiting for autopsy and viscera reports to learn the actual cause of Shahidul Islam’s death.

The industry police additional superintendent of police (SP) and case monitoring committee chairman Md Imran Ahammed told Prothom Alo it is certain that Shahidul Islam was struck by something, but it is necessary to learn what is the extent of the blow and whether the attackers used any weapons to strike the blow. So, police are waiting for the autopsy report, which is necessary to learn the actual cause of the death, he added.