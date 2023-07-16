Police await autopsy-viscera report

Police in Gazipur have already arrested eight accused in the labour leader Shahidul Islam murder case. A manhunt and interrogation of the accused is underway in the Shahidul murder case. Though police is almost certain Shahidul Islam was killed by a strike, they are waiting for autopsy and viscera reports to learn the actual cause of Shahidul Islam’s death.
The industry police additional superintendent of police (SP) and case monitoring committee chairman Md Imran Ahammed told Prothom Alo it is certain that Shahidul Islam was struck by something, but it is necessary to learn what is the extent of the blow and whether the attackers used any weapons to strike the blow. So, police are waiting for the autopsy report, which is necessary to learn the actual cause of the death, he added.
Shahidul Islam was the Gazipur unit president of Bangladesh Garments and Industrial Workers Federation (BGIWF). Miscreants killed when he was returning after holding talks with the owners of Prince Jacquard Sweater Limited over the payment of workers’ arrears.
Following the incident, the Federation president Kalpana Akter filed and cased with Tongi police station. Six people were named in the case and 5-7 unnamed people were also made accused in the case.
At first, the Tongi-west police open probe into the case and investigation was handed over to the Gazipur district police on 6 July. Four of eight people who have been arrested are named in this case while the remaining four people have been detained arrested on suspicion.
Police mentioned in the first inquest report that clashes broke out between the owners of Prince Jacquard Sweater Limited and Shahidul Islam and his coworker. At one stage, Shahidul Islam laid on the ground. He was rushed to the hospital where physicians declared him dead.
The body of Shahidul Islam was sent to Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital in Gazipur on 25 June for autopsy and his viscera were sent to Dhaka Medical College morgue and Criminal Investigation Department (CID) office on 26 June for exanimation.
Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital forensic department head Md Mazharul Islam told Prothom Alo, “Police can bring the viscera report hurriedly pressing the people concerned in Dhaka.”