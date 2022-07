Over 100,000 people have been rendered homeless in Barguna's Taltoli upazila after portions of the Payra river dam collapsed due to a tidal surge on Tuesday night, inundating eight villages, reports UNB.

A vast tract of low-lying areas in Joyalbhanga, Nolbunia and Tetulbaria villages have been inundated, while at least 50 fish enclosures were swept away by the flood waters, said SM Sadik Tanvir, upazila nirbahi officer of Taltoli.

The disaster forced the residents of the eight villages to take shelter on high land with their livestock.