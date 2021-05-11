Over 50,000 diarrhoea patients in Barishal div

The number of diarrhoea patients across the Barishal division has crossed 50,000.

Between 1 January and 10 May, at least 50,820 diarrhoea patients received treatment at hospitals across the six districts under the division.

More than 50 per cent of the patients were infected solely in April while 10 per cent in the first 10 days of May. That means, 62 per cent of the patients received treatment in the last 40 days.

The government records show that at least 19 diarrhoea patients had died in Barishal division so far.

However, some non-government sources recorded 36 diarrhoea deaths –31 in April and five till 10 May.