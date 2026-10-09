Attack on journalists
Rajshahi University suspends studentship of 3 Chhatra Dal leaders and hall union GS
Rajshahi University has suspended the studentship of four leaders over an attack on journalists on the campus. The university administration has also decided to take action against four other leaders after conducting further investigations and to issue warnings to three.
Vice-chancellor of the university Professor Faridul Islam announced the decisions at the vice-chancellor’s conference room at 12:00 pm on Friday, following recommendations from an investigation committee.
Those whose studentship has been suspended are Ahsan Habib, vice-president of the university unit of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD); Hasibul Islam, joint general secretary of the unit; JCD activist Bishal Chakraborty; and Ariful Islam, general secretary of the Shahid Ziaur Rahman Hall students’ union.
The committee also recommended further investigation into the allegations and evidence against Rakibul Islam, assistant cultural affairs secretary of the Rajshahi University Central Students’ Union (RUCSU); Takbir Ahmed Emon, vice-president of the university JCD unit, JCD activists Syed Sajharul Islam, and Tanim Rahman before taking action against them.
Meanwhile, Bulbul Rahman and Shariful Islam, both vice-presidents of the university unit of JCD, and Shahriar Alam, assistant office secretary of the unit, have been warned.
Vice-Chancellor Professor Md Faridul Islam told journalists, “These decisions were made after analysing the evidence and considering the nature and severity of the offences. We will place these three decisions before the next Syndicate meeting and take appropriate action.”
Speaking to the media on behalf of the journalists, Mir Kadir, president of the Rajshahi University Journalists’ Association, said, “The university administration must get these decisions approved by the Syndicate within the next day or two and form a further investigation committee to take permanent action.”
“The suspended students must then be permanently expelled, and the certificates of those who are no longer students must be revoked,” he added.
The attack on journalists took place on Sunday night in front of Shahid Ziaur Rahman Hall on the university campus. The university administration formed a five-member investigation committee to identify those involved and recommend action against them.
The committee’s written report, prepared unanimously by its members, was submitted to the university authorities late on Thursday night. Vice-Chancellor Faridul Islam announced the decisions on Friday after considering the committee’s recommendations.