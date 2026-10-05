Rajshahi University to file case over attack on journalists; Chhatra Dal forms probe committee

The Rajshahi University administration has announced that it will file a case over the attack on journalists at the university. After receiving assurances that the case would be filed by Monday, journalists working at the university called off their protest late on Sunday night.

However, they remain firm on several demands, including the arrest of those involved in the attack, cancellation of their studentship and resignation of the university officials concerned.

Earlier, at around 8:30 pm on Sunday, members of the Chhatra Dal allegedly attacked journalists and students in front of Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Hall at the university. At least 10 people, including four journalists, were injured.