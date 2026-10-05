Rajshahi University to file case over attack on journalists; Chhatra Dal forms probe committee
The Rajshahi University administration has announced that it will file a case over the attack on journalists at the university. After receiving assurances that the case would be filed by Monday, journalists working at the university called off their protest late on Sunday night.
However, they remain firm on several demands, including the arrest of those involved in the attack, cancellation of their studentship and resignation of the university officials concerned.
Earlier, at around 8:30 pm on Sunday, members of the Chhatra Dal allegedly attacked journalists and students in front of Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Hall at the university. At least 10 people, including four journalists, were injured.
The injured journalists are Zahidul Islam, university correspondent for Dainik Agamir Somoy, Noor Ahsan of The Daily Star, Arif Uzzaman of bdnews24.com, and Mainul Islam of Dainik Samakal.
The four injured journalists were initially taken to the university medical centre. They were later sent to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital at around 10:00 pm.
That night, journalists began a sit-in protest in front of Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Hall, demanding that a case be filed against those involved in the attack and that they be arrested and punished.
After 10:00 pm, university officials, including Pro-Vice-Chancellor (Administration) Professor Abdul Alim and Pro-Vice-Chancellor (Education) Professor Mamunur Rashid, went to the scene.
During talks with the journalists, the administration announced that it would file a case, following which the journalists called off their programme at around 1:15 am. They said they would announce further programmes if the case was not filed within the stipulated time.
The journalists’ demands include that the university administration file a case against those involved in the attack and ensure their arrest by 12:00 noon on Monday.
They also demanded cancellation of the studentship of those accused who are currently enrolled at the university and cancellation of the certificates of those who have completed their studies. They further demanded that accused individuals who are not current students of the university be barred from entering the campus.
Condemning the incident, university Pro-VC Professor Mamunur Rashid told journalists last night, “The way journalists and students at our university were attacked is highly condemnable. In response to the journalists’ demands, the hall administration will file a case over the incident tomorrow (Monday). The other demands will be implemented following due process.”
According to eyewitnesses and the injured journalists, at least 10 Chhatra Dal leaders and activists took part in the attack. Those accused in the incident include M Ahsan Habib, vice-president of the university Chhatra Dal unit; joint general secretary Hasibul Islam; vice-president Shariful Islam; and assistant office secretary Shahriar Alam.
Chhatra Dal forms committee to investigate allegations
The central committee of Chhatra Dal has formed a two-member committee to investigate the allegations of the attack. The committee has been instructed to investigate the incident and submit a written report to the central committee within 24 hours.
The information was disclosed in a press release issued on Sunday night and signed by Jahangir Alam, office secretary of the Chhatra Dal central committee, holding the rank of vice-president. It said the committee had been formed to investigate an “allegation of an unwarranted incident” on the Rajshahi University campus.
The committee comprises Chhatra Dal central committee vice-presidents ABM Ejazul Kabir Ruel and Manjurul Alam. The press release said the committee was formed on the instructions of Chhatra Dal President Rakibul Islam and General Secretary Nasir Uddin Nasir.