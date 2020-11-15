Oxford vaccine to be brought as soon as it gets approval: Health minister

Bangladesh has signed an agreement to collect doses of Oxford University’s COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine, developed by AstraZeneca, will be brought to the country as soon as it gets the approval for marketing.

Everyone will get the vaccine shots in phases, health minister Zahid Malik said this on Saturday after inaugurating a reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) lab in Colonel Malek Medical College Hospital in Manikganj.

“Not a single death is desirable. However, 15 to 20 people are dying from COVID-19 every day in Bangladesh, where the number is 700-800 in the developed countries.”