Local News

Presence of armed-separatist miscreants

Two more upazilas in Bandarban brought under travel restriction

Correspondent
Bandarban

The district administration has imposed an embargo on travelling two more upazila in Bandarban, citing security reasons. These are Thanchi and Alikadam. The travel ban will remain effective until 30 October.

A press release signed by district magistrate Lutfur Rahman confirmed the matter on Sunday evening.

Earlier on 18 October, Rowangchhari and Ruma were brought under travel restriction for an indefinite period on the same grounds.   

Quoting a letter from Bandarban army region, the release said the authorities have specific information about the presence of armed-separatist miscreants in Alikadam and Thanchi.

The movement of tourists at these places has been suspended till 30 October so that the army can conduct their patrol and detective operations to bring the areas under their control, the release added.

Magistrate Lutfur Rahman told Prothom Alo that along with Alikadam and Thanchi, the travel restriction of Rowangchhari and Ruma will remain effective.  

Since 9 October, the law enforcement agencies have been conducting anti-militant drives jointly at Borothali union of Bilaichhari in Rangamati, and Rowangchhari and Ruma in Bandarban.   

Read more from Local News
Post Comment