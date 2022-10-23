Two more upazilas in Bandarban brought under travel restriction

Earlier on 18 October, Rowangchhari and Ruma were brought under travel restriction for an indefinite period on the same grounds.

Quoting a letter from Bandarban army region, the release said the authorities have specific information about the presence of armed-separatist miscreants in Alikadam and Thanchi.

The movement of tourists at these places has been suspended till 30 October so that the army can conduct their patrol and detective operations to bring the areas under their control, the release added.