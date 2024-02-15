330 Myanmar BGP members, others repatriated amid tight security

Before this, these 330 Myanmar nationals were transported to the Inani jetty from various schools in Ukhiya and Cox’s Bazar in the morning.

Members of Border Guard Bangladesh and Rapid Action Battalion were seen patrolling on the Cox’s Bazar Marine Drive, which had been closed since the morning.

After the handover ceremony, BGB director general Major General Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui told the journalists that the BGB handed over the 330 Myanmar nationals, who escaped to Bangladesh amid conflict, to the BGP.