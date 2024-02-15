330 Myanmar BGP members, others repatriated amid tight security
A total of 330 members of Myanmar government forces including Border Guard Police (BGP) and customs officials, who have taken shelter in Bangladesh, were sent back to Myanmar on Thursday amid tight security
They boarded a ship at the Bangladesh Navy’s jetty in Inani, Cox’s Bazar around 11:00am following a handover ceremony.
Before this, these 330 Myanmar nationals were transported to the Inani jetty from various schools in Ukhiya and Cox’s Bazar in the morning.
Members of Border Guard Bangladesh and Rapid Action Battalion were seen patrolling on the Cox’s Bazar Marine Drive, which had been closed since the morning.
After the handover ceremony, BGB director general Major General Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui told the journalists that the BGB handed over the 330 Myanmar nationals, who escaped to Bangladesh amid conflict, to the BGP.
Of them, 302 were BGP members, four were family members of the BGP personnels, 18 were immigration members and four were civilians, he added.
The BGB chief said fighting has long been continued between various armed insurgent groups and the junta government in Myanmar, and recently, the impact of Myanmar’s internal conflict felt in the Bangladesh-Myanmar border.
BGB force and patrol have been strengthened at the border. BGB remains on high alert and is observing the border situation round-the-clock. Currently, BGB controls the border situation entirely and whatever situation arises, not a single Myanmar citizen will be allowed to enter Bangladesh territory, Major General Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui warned.
Clashes have been taking place between Myanmar’s frontier force, BGP, and the insurgent group Arakan Army across the Naikhongchhari border since 2 February. The Arakan Army has reportedly taken over Tumbru right camps and Dhekibunia border outposts from the BGP.
Amid the clashes in Myanmar, two people were killed in Bangladesh territory as a mortar shell fell on the kitchen of a house at Jalpaitali village in Ghumdhum union of Naikhongchhari on the night of 4 February. One of the victims was a Bangladeshi woman while the other was a Rohingya man.