330 Myanmar BGP members, others to being sent back today

A total of 330 members of Myanmar government forces including Border Guard Police (BGP) and customs officials, who have taken shelter in Bangladesh, will be handed over to the Myanmar authorities on Thursday, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) said.

Meanwhile, the sound of firing has reduced along Bandarban's Naikhongchhari border and Cox’s Bazar’s Ukhiya and Teknaf borders on Wednesday.

Locals also spotted three bodies floating along the Naikhongchhari border, but those could not be retrieved.