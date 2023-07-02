Low-lying areas in Sunamganj inundated

Low-lying areas in Sunamganj district, including the town, have been inundated due to incessant rains for the last four days till Sunday morning and onrush of upstream water, reports UNB.

Water Development Board recorded the country’s highest 322 mm of rainfall in 24 hours till Sunday morning, said its executive engineer Mamun Hawladar.

A vast swathe of low-lying areas, including Shahebbari ghat, Kazir Point, Nabinagar, Hasannagar and Natunpara in the district town, were submerged.