Local News

Bus torched on Dhaka-Chattogram highway in Narayanganj

UNB
Narayanganj
Miscreants set a bus on fire on Dhaka-Chattogram Highway at Shimrail in Siddhirganj upazila of Narayanganj early on 15 November 2025.Prothom Alo

Miscreants set a bus on fire on Dhaka-Chattogram Highway at Shimrail in Siddhirganj upazila of Narayanganj district early on Saturday.

Shahinur Alam, officer-in-charge (OC) of Siddhirganj Police Station, said the miscreants set the stationary bus of ‘Naf Paribahan’ on fire around 6:00 am near the office of Executive Engineer of Roads and Highways Department.

However, no causality was reported. On information, a fire fighting unit rushed to the spot and extinguished the blaze. Police are investigating the incident.

Also Read

Miscreants set fire to a parked bus late at night in Gazipur

Follow the Google news channel to get Prothom Alo's latest news
Read more from Local News