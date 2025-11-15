Bus torched on Dhaka-Chattogram highway in Narayanganj

Miscreants set a bus on fire on Dhaka-Chattogram Highway at Shimrail in Siddhirganj upazila of Narayanganj district early on Saturday.

Shahinur Alam, officer-in-charge (OC) of Siddhirganj Police Station, said the miscreants set the stationary bus of ‘Naf Paribahan’ on fire around 6:00 am near the office of Executive Engineer of Roads and Highways Department.

However, no causality was reported. On information, a fire fighting unit rushed to the spot and extinguished the blaze. Police are investigating the incident.