Magura child rape and murder: Victim’s mother disappointed with acquittal of 3

The mother of the victim has expressed disappointment with the verdict of three accused being acquitted in the high-profile child rape and murder case from Magura. She shared her reaction on the court premises Saturday morning, shortly after the verdict was announced.

The court has sentenced Hitu Sheikh, the father-in-law of the victim’s sister, to death. He has also been fined Tk 100,000 (Tk 1 lakh). Meanwhile the other three accused have been acquitted in the case. Magura Women and Child Abuse Prevention Tribunal Judge M Zahid Hasan passed the verdict at around 9:30 am today.

The child’s mother, who is also the plaintiff in the case, was present in court along with the accused during the verdict. Giving her reaction after the verdict, she told Prothom Alo, “I’m not satisfied. How can three of the accused be acquitted in this case? They assisted in the crime. They threatened my elder daughter, beat her up, and forced her to stay silent. They too are guilty and they should be punished as well.”