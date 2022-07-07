Passenger pushed out of bus, crushed under wheels

According to police, Sayem hopped on the Joydebpur-bound bus -- Taqwa Paribahan -- from Chandana Chowrasta area and later engaged in an altercation with two bus staff over fare.
When the bus reached Shibbari area, the staff, at one stage of the altercation, pushed Sayem out of the bus and he was crushed to death on the spot.
On information, police went to the spot and recovered the body. The locals detained the bus driver Shafiqul Islam and his assistant Hira Mia at the spot and handed them over to the police.
Rafiqul Islam, officer-in-charge of Gazipur Metropolitan Police's Sadar Police Station, said the body has been sent to Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy.
However, the bus assistant who was collecting the fare, remains at large, he added.