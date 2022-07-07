Passenger pushed out of bus, crushed under wheels

A passenger was crushed to death under the wheels of a bus at Shibbari of Gazipur, after he was pushed out of the bus following an altercation with staff over the fare.

The incident took place around 12:00 pm at Shibbari area on Joydebpur-Chandana Chowrasta highway in Gazipur. The deceased passenger is Sayem, 20, son of Abu Sayeed of Mymensingh’s Nandail upazila.