Local News

Sylhet floods

Patients suffer as power cut disrupts services at Osmani hospital

Correspondent
Sylhet
Flood situation in Sylhet district deteriorating fast
Flood situation in Sylhet district deteriorating fastProthom Alo

Power connection at the MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital was cut off on Saturday after an hour-long downpour flooded the hospital’s premises.

The surgery ward and the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) have come to a standstill without electricity.

At around 12:00pm on Saturday, water started entering the wards on the ground floor and the hospital’s generator room. The officials then had no other option but to turn off the generator.

Hospital’s director brigadier general Mahbubur Rahman Bhuiyan said, “We are trying to get power back up. We have asked the high ups to bring the special generator, which was gifted to the Sylhet City Corporation by the prime minister, to the hospital. Then we could at least run the ICU and surgery ward.”

He further said, till the morning of 18 June 1,760 patients were admitted in the hospital. Although some patients left after flood water entered the wards.

Read more from Local News
Post Comment