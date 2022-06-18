Patients suffer as power cut disrupts services at Osmani hospital

At around 12:00pm on Saturday, water started entering the wards on the ground floor and the hospital’s generator room. The officials then had no other option but to turn off the generator.
Hospital’s director brigadier general Mahbubur Rahman Bhuiyan said, “We are trying to get power back up. We have asked the high ups to bring the special generator, which was gifted to the Sylhet City Corporation by the prime minister, to the hospital. Then we could at least run the ICU and surgery ward.”
He further said, till the morning of 18 June 1,760 patients were admitted in the hospital. Although some patients left after flood water entered the wards.